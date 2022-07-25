Ask the Expert
Coverage for rainfall drops moving into the new work week in SWGA.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shower and thunderstorm activity will continue throughout this evening with fairly seasonable temperatures and enough instability to cause plenty of thunderstorm activity. Expect some stronger storms with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Most activities will start moving out later in the evening, but later tonight a few areas of patchy fog are possible. This is due to the added moisture sticking around after the rainfall during the evening. Lows will be falling into the low 70s.

Monday will be another day that features a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Coverage will be fairly isolated in nature, so not as widespread as Sunday’s rainfall. It looks like mid-level winds in the atmosphere will be picking up, so this will aid in a few strong storms. Expect those threats of gusty winds and a few heavy downpours that can lead to flooding. Moving toward the mid-week, rain chances fall even more. High pressure will dominate through most of the mid-week. This will lead to typical summertime conditions with isolated/widely scattered showers and thunderstorms development during the afternoons and evenings. This will occur mainly along a sea breeze or an outflow boundary. The activity is not expected to be severe during most of this week. However, we cannot rule out the chance of more gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall that could lead to that isolated flash flooding. Instead, we will be feeling the heat. Temperatures throughout this period we’ll be sitting in the low to mid-90s. We cannot rule out the chance for heat and to see that could reach the triple digits. Lows should remain in the mid to lower the 70s.

For the North Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

