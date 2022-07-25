Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty County offers higher pay amid employee shortage

:Dougherty County is looking to fill almost 150 positions. One way they’re trying to get those...
:Dougherty County is looking to fill almost 150 positions. One way they’re trying to get those filled is by paying people more money.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is looking to fill almost 150 positions. One way they’re trying to get those filled is by paying people more money. Recently, they had a job fair to highlight their new pay scale.

County Administrator Michael McCoy said they’re already seeing the effects of the pay increase, adding that before people weren’t applying to county jobs because the pay was so low.

“They weren’t even applying. Friday, that was a very bright spot having 70 folks participate,” said McCoy.

Out of those 70 people, 44 completed applications that day.

HR Director Dominique Hall said that’s the largest turnout they’ve seen since January 2021.

Dominique Hall is the Dougherty County HR Director.
Dominique Hall is the Dougherty County HR Director.(WALB)

“We’re very excited about that. We’re trying to advertise the market and get qualified applicants,” said Hall.

The county has 135 vacancies out of the total 650 positions they have. Meaning they’re missing about 20 percent of their employees.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that number is astonishing.

“When it takes 10 minutes to get a police officer, or we don’t have enough EMT’s, those are the things we deal with,” said Cohilas.

Hall said career fairs are their typical strategy to recruit employees, but they are looking at other innovative strategies.

“We have started looking at flexible work schedules for certain departments. We’re doing pilots in certain departments, so we are looking at ways to make changes to be more attractive, and now we have a more attractive salary so that’s going to help as well,” said Hall.

Commissioner Russel Gray mentioned one way they could fill more positions is through the courts and probation department. Adding that the hardest jobs to fill are the entry-level positions.

“Look at nonviolent offenders who may be on probation going from job to job but need something a little more stable in their life,” said Gray.

Now that the county has approved this pay scale, they’re looking at ways to fund it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools
Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening

Latest News

Daniel Craft has more money in his college savings account than most kids his age. He won a...
South Ga. kindergartner gets check for college savings
WALB
South Ga. kindergartner gets check for college savings
WALB
Back-to-School Bash at Lowndes County Health Dept.
The county commission spent about an hour Monday morning talking about what the millage rate...
Dougherty Co. has a week to decide millage rate