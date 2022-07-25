Dougherty Co. has a week to decide millage rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission is still discussing what they may raise the millage rate to. After initially leaning towards a 4.5% increase, the finance committee is now considering a smaller increase.

The county commission spent about an hour Monday morning talking about what the millage rate should be, and by the end of that conversation, there was still some disagreement.

Financial Advisor Ed Wall explained why they’re having to raise the millage rate.

“Why you’re having to have this kind of tax increase: your expenses are going up, but your revenues aren’t,” he said the main reasons they have to raise it is due to inflation and the new pay scale,” Wall said.

Last week, Wall recommended the commission raise its millage rate to 4.5%.

After a meeting with the finance committee, they are now reconsidering lowering that number to 3.5%.

That means for a $100,000 home a property owner would pay around $130 in taxes.

A move the county commission seems to have a wide variety of opinions on. On both the millage rate and pay scale.

Commissioner Gloria Gaines questioned if staffing levels are appropriate. (WALB)

Commissioner Gloria Gaines questioned how many people they need for the services the county provides.

“Our staffing levels are they appropriate given our circumstance,” she said.

Commissioner Clinton Johnson said they needed more time.

“You can’t put information that’s this important to make this kind of decision in a matter of a day or two set a millage rate in a matter of days. We need more time,” said Johnson.

Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas said the county hasn't had a new pay scale in 22 years. (WALB)

Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said they had the time.

“We studied this issue over a lengthy period of time. The facts are our folks haven’t had a pay scale increase in 22 years. The facts are we’re missing 135 folks,” said Cohilas.

Commissioner Victor Edwards said he wants to help both the taxpayer and employee.

“We’re known across the State of Georgia for being conservative, but we have hurt the employee. And I don’t want to continue to hurt the employee and the taxpayer, but we have to figure out a way to retain,” said Edwards.

Commissioner Victor Edwards said he could support a 4.5% increase if they will have to adjust it later on. (WALB)

Wall informed the commission depending on inflation, the county may have to raise the millage rate by another 1% in 2024.

After that information, some commissioners started to support the previous 4.5% recommendation, adding that if they’re going to raise the millage rate, they’d rather do it all at once.

They have to vote on the millage rate by Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.