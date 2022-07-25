Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the...
President Joe Biden is shown talking on the phone in a photo released July 22, 2022, by the White House.(Source: The White House/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” according to a new note from his doctor released Monday.

Although he still has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain “absolutely normal,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness from COVID-19, and he plans to continue isolating in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.

On Monday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. He’s also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with economic advisers.

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools
Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Latest News

LIVE: Biden virtual remarks to National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’