Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The multi-state crackdown on reckless driving by law enforcement called “Operation Slow Down” ends Sunday, but there’s still good reason to continue staying aware of the speed limit while driving on the road.

The motorcycle club, “Xtreme Riderz” spoke with WALB’s Candace Newman about how reckless driving impacted them forever.

“Snake was that one-of-a-kind member. He was loving. He loved his bike. When you see him, most of the time you would see him on his motorcycle,” said member LaTasha “Fabulouz” Brown. “He was the type of member any club would want.”

“Xtreme Riderz” gets together on a regular basis, but now with one rider missing.

Rashad Roberts was known as his rider name “Snake.” He was also known for the work he’d done to save animals in Albany. He was part of the Albany Police Department’s Animal Control Unit.

“He was just that important. Whatever Snake participated in, everybody knew he was just that guy,” said Brown.

Roberts was riding his bike on the bridge on Oakridge Drive in Albany back in October 2019.

Investigators say a racing driver lost control of his car and hit Roberts head-on, killing him.

“You know our lives changed forever. I can remember just getting the phone call about the accident,” Brown said. “Snake lost his life because someone decided to make a bad choice.”

Three men were prosecuted in the case.

Xtreme Riderz and the animal shelter continue having events throughout the year to honor Snake’s memory.

The group pleads that the community needs to remember to drive carefully when behind the wheel.

The Department of Public Safety vows to continue cracking down on reckless drivers.

