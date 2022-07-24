Ask the Expert
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening

The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors
The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of volunteers gathered this weekend, all with the objective to get theLife Preparatory School for Boys open by August 3.

“We’re just grateful for all the support and help that we’ve been getting since our school is getting ready to open,” King Randall, the founder of Life Preparatory School For Boys, said.

He said he needs continued support from the community as more work still needs to get done.

“That’s something big for me. Getting the city of Albany involved and what we know will be the change that will begin with our boys in the city of Albany,” Randall said.

They are accepting volunteers through Thursday, July 28 and anyone can volunteer.

Two volunteers moving a box holding bed frames
Two volunteers moving a box holding bed frames(WALB)

Kevin Goodwin, a volunteer, said volunteers don’t have to be skilled painters or electricians to help out.

“I told them up front, anything that is needed I can do. I can’t do any of the specialty work like electric or anything like that. (I can do) small type stuff (like) helping paint, helping clean the bathrooms, moving stuff, taking stuff upstairs (and) helping them build bed frames,” Goodwin said.

Quintavis Styles, another volunteer, is originally from Albany but came back from Colorado to help out.

“I know what we need for kids out here and someone that has a similar goal as me. So I’m just going to be help and support,” Styles said.

He added that it’s a team effort.

30-50 volunteers were hard at work this weekend. Most working both days.
30-50 volunteers were hard at work this weekend. Most working both days.(WALB)

“When they see something, a problem or something happening, it’s just going and get it done. Because we ultimately know what needs to be done with the school,” Styles said.

Randall is still accepting donations for furniture going directly into the school.

“Pillows, furniture, blankets, you name it. Tables, furniture (and) bunk beds, people have donated to the program, so we are extremely grateful for that. We’ve been raising money online. Everything has been going to plan,” Randall said.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing so far. Volunteers had to redo the flooring completely just a few weeks ago. They claim an outside company rushed and didn’t do a good enough job for their standards.

Now, they are on a good schedule to open in just about a week.

Volunteers are still hard at work and Styles said he is all in.

“We have to back the people trying to help our youth. We’re here to help the people of our color,” Styles said.

Goodwin said through volunteering this weekend, he’s learned a lot about the city of Albany.

“We have a lot of very good, very honest, very hard-working people. They really care about the city,” Goodwin said.

Anyone who wants to help out can visit the school’s wish list click here and anyone who wants to volunteer can contact Randall on Facebook, or email admin@thexforboys.org.

