High Storm Chances Back Briefly

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We are about to reach the climatological warmest day of the year. Normal in Albany at this time is 73.5° for lows and 93.6° for highs.

That was where we were today, lows tonight will be a touch warmer than this morning - in the mid 70s.

Highs tomorrows will be in the lower 90s with more coverage of storms tomorrow. Not everyone should get a shower. Thanks to more northerly winds, some of these storms could pack a punch with totals from 2-3″.

The Bermuda High will have a factor in our weather next week. On Monday, showers and storms are on the likely side. Then, the high will enter our area and promote fewer showers and storms.

The high will direct tropical waves into our area. There will be periods of dry weather followed by wetter weather. Timing those is difficult. It seems like Tuesday through Thursday will be drier, then rain chances increase towards the end of the week.

In the tropics, there’s not much to mention now. There are a few tropical waves and upper level low pressure systems in the Atlantic that are dealing with drier air.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

