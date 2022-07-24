Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County probe into former president Trump

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to testify on Monday to Fulton County prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Gov. Kemp will deliver a sworn recorded statement instead of appearing before a grand jury, according to officials.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified in June before a special grand jury.

Specifically, the special grand jury will be looking into the phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During that call, Trump said, “so look, all I want to do is just, I want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

Attorney General Chris Carr already testified, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowndes County Board of education located on Norman Dr.
Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools
Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the...
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Latest News

The Georgia Department of Transportation is proposing replacing the Melton Road bridge in Worth...
GDOT proposes replacing Worth Co. wooden bridge
Albany motorcycle club pleads with drivers to slow down after losing a beloved member in a crash.
Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down
The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening
Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down
Albany motorcycle club promotes safe driving even after Operation Slow Down
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening