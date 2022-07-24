Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Crisp Co. firefighter injured during fire incident

Crisp County
Crisp County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County firefighter was injured during a call on Saturday.

Around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Synergy solutions.

Officials said after putting out a fire, a cyclone dryer system used at the facilities got plugged up and ended up sparking while the firefighter was directly under it.

The firefighter suffered from burns on his head and neck and was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital.

He was later transferred to JMS Burn Center in Augusta where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
South Georgia deputies looking for Thomasville man last seen jumping from Barnetts Creek bridge
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide
Robert Lee Smith III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment to be followed by...
Man sentenced Moultrie meth trafficking ring

Latest News

The exterior was recently painted over with the school's colors
Life Preparatory School For Boys asking for help ahead of grand opening
Colquitt County Humane Society is encouraging people to adopt pets in need to fight the animal...
Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation
Handcuffs on desk
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide
Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation
Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation