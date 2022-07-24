Crisp Co. firefighter injured during fire incident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County firefighter was injured during a call on Saturday.

Around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Synergy solutions.

Officials said after putting out a fire, a cyclone dryer system used at the facilities got plugged up and ended up sparking while the firefighter was directly under it.

The firefighter suffered from burns on his head and neck and was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital.

He was later transferred to JMS Burn Center in Augusta where he was treated for his injuries and released.

