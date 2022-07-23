Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With 150 total animals at the shelter, there are six furry friends waiting to start a new life and a new home.

The Colquitt County Humane Society is fighting the Animal Homeless population by encouraging people in the community to adopt.

If anyone has seen stray animals in their area, it’s important to make the pets feel at home. Owners need support to be able to care for their pets.

Getting pets spayed and neutered is often an overlooked step toward avoiding homeless pets in the community.

“The first thing is always spading and neutering your pets to keep unwanted litters from getting there and we find that we take in a lot of puppies and kittens, especially this time of the year,” said Drew Durham, executive director of Colquitt County Humane Society. “So that’s really the main thing there is spay and neuter is a key component to reduce unwanted litters and unwanted population and reducing the stray population.”

Drew Durham is the Executive Director of Colquitt County Humane Society (Source: WALB)

With inflation on the rise, many pet owners are not able to keep their pets with other factors in place.

“It really varies. We had a great year for adoptions and rescues in 2020. Last year was a little down and this year is down as well too,” said Durham. “So we’re not sure if it’s just the economy, in general, that’s causing people to not be able to afford to keep their animals. That’s a lot. That’s a big reason that we’re hearing but they’re wanting to bring them over to us as they can’t afford them anymore.”

Angel Strickland, a Moultrie resident, said pitching in to help could make a difference for animals in need.

Angel Strickland is a Moultrie woman resident who shares her experience with helping animals in need. (Source: WALB)

“I think everybody should take the time and go volunteer at the animal shelter one time, just get the experience. To see the animals that need help and just kind of take it all in,” said Strickland.

Anyone who can’t adopt today can always donate to the local humane society as well as needed supplies.

