Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -It’s over a year later and still, no leads in a missing Thomasville woman’s case.

Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020, the same month as her birthday. The search for the mother of four has gone on and has even spread throughout four counties, but still no answers.

Marlena's family describes her as a funny companionate person. (WALB)

Now the disappearance of Marlena’s brother Greg Hurst has brought up more unanswered questions. Greg has been missing since October 2021.

“She really is worth it, and her family is worth knowing the truth about her and Greg,” said Missy Harrell. Marlena’s aunt. “There’s no one taking this seriously to think that what if that was my family? Let me step forward and tell the truth and not be afraid.”

Police said that Marlena Hurst’s last known whereabouts were at the Piggly Wiggly located in Pelham.

As for Greg, police said he was last seen running from the family home in Thomas County. There are also no new leads in his case.

Greg was last seen on October 2021. (Missy Harrell)

Police said efforts to find the siblings won’t stop as there is a $1,000 dollar cash reward set for anyone who comes forward with information that will lead to Marlena’s location.

“This has not been a cold case by any means. It’s been an active investigation. Anytime a piece of information has come in, we have followed up on it,” Cpt. Steven Jones, Thomas county Sheriff’s Office public information officer. “Somebody out there knows something. It may be a piece of information they don’t think is relevant to anything. Every piece of information is important, and it could be the one piece of the puzzle that helps us connect all the other pieces of the puzzle.”

All the the Hurst family has now is memories and their hope that one day their loved ones will come home.

“Greg and Marlena they would fight like cats and dogs but within 5 minutes they were right back together, so I think of all the good times and that’s what we do in this situation to keep moving forward. You have to think of the positive instead of the negative,” said Payton Hamilton, Marlena’s daughter.

Marlena's daughter said she remembers telling her mom she was proud of her the last time she saw her. (WALB)

Hamilton said there’s a big problem in small communities with people speaking up with helpful information.

“If tables were turned, this could be your family and you could be searching for them. You know, it happens within a blink of an eye, and I just wish these small towns like Pelham and Meigs would come together as a community and try to find the answers,” she said.

Marlena and Greg’s family said the memories they have of the siblings keep them going strong in their efforts to find answers.

“I knew them as children. And I stayed many summers and weekends with them and that no one can take away,” Herrall said.

Hamilton remembers the last time she saw her mother. Marlena had just bought a new camper to live in and was starting a new phase in her life.

“It’s bittersweet because she finally got what she wanted but she didn’t get to enjoy it,” Hamilton said.

The family said nothing will stop them from uncovering the truth about their loved ones.

“We’re not going to give up we won’t ever give up. Because we know and we pray that truth will come, and I believe in prayers. And just the right day is going to happen,” Harrell said.

The Hurst family is pleading anyone to step up with any helpful information. (WALB)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marlena and Greg Hurst is encouraged to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 229-225-4151.

