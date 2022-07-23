Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
South Georgia deputies looking for Thomasville man last seen jumping from Barnetts Creek bridge
Police are looking for Sharon Williams, 50, in connection to an arson incident.
Albany police looking for arson suspect
Martin Moreno-Valencia, right, owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He...
South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents
Dougherty County has 650 employees and more than 100 openings.
Dougherty Co. employees to see new minimum wage

Latest News

FILE - Nikki Tran of Washington, holds up a sign with pictures of Supreme Court Justices...
Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race