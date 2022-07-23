Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a homicide that happened on Friday.

On July 22, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a home located on Euclid Circle, after they received a call about a possible homicide.

The caller stated that a relative, later identified as George Tucker, had called and stated he had killed his girlfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately saw Tucker walking out of the residence and arrested him.

Officers found Pansy Fulton inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Tucker and Fulton were involved in a relationship.

Investigators said during a verbal dispute, Tucker retrieved a firearm and shot Fulton.

Tucker was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Our condolences go out to Ms. Fulton’s family as they go through this horrible time. I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives for arriving on scene so quickly and arresting the offender without any further incident,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA
Search crews from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office were actively looking for 23-year-old...
South Georgia deputies looking for Thomasville man last seen jumping from Barnetts Creek bridge
Police are looking for Sharon Williams, 50, in connection to an arson incident.
Albany police looking for arson suspect
Martin Moreno-Valencia, right, owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He...
South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents
Dougherty County has 650 employees and more than 100 openings.
Dougherty Co. employees to see new minimum wage

Latest News

Marlena Hurst has been missing since December of 2020.
Family still searching for answers in Thomasville missing woman’s case
WALB
Lee Co. seeing surge in economic development
WALB
Thomas Co. family still looking for answers after mother's almost two-year disappearance
WALB
Tift Co. Schools talks new safety protocols ahead of new school year