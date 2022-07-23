1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a homicide that happened on Friday.

On July 22, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a home located on Euclid Circle, after they received a call about a possible homicide.

The caller stated that a relative, later identified as George Tucker, had called and stated he had killed his girlfriend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they immediately saw Tucker walking out of the residence and arrested him.

Officers found Pansy Fulton inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Tucker and Fulton were involved in a relationship.

Investigators said during a verbal dispute, Tucker retrieved a firearm and shot Fulton.

Tucker was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“Our condolences go out to Ms. Fulton’s family as they go through this horrible time. I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives for arriving on scene so quickly and arresting the offender without any further incident,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

