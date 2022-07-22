Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on interstate speeders

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - This week, law enforcement across southeast Georgia has seen people speeding on interstates through the Operation Slow Down initiative.

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester said his office did not issue more tickets than an average week.

“I know that there’s some state initiative to get out and slow people down, but we do that every day,” Hester said.

Hester said this week, they’ve continued to do their job. This mentality began 30 years ago for the sheriff’s office.

“Back in the 90s, the fatality rate was pretty high out there. And the sheriff at the time put some traffic guys to slow people down,” Hester said.

Since then, Hester said fatalities and accidents are down dramatically.

“We are out there trying to stop the most aggressive drivers and the ones that have the potential to cause the accidents,” Hester said.

Jason Black is the manager at Carroll’s Sausage and Country Store. The store has a perfect view of I-75. Black said he’s seen police vehicles circle back and forth consistently because of the number of people speeding.

“The problem is they’re speeding. So if you don’t want to get caught with a ticket, it’s not a speed trap if you’re not speeding,” Black said.

Black said he enjoys the traffic he gets from people traveling, but he wants people to obey the law.

“I’d like for people to come by and stop, but 95 is too fast. It’s about being safe,” he said.

At Carroll Sausage and Country Store, WALB News 10 saw four apprehensions in less than an hour. It took as few as 30 seconds for an officer to catch someone speeding.

Debbie Canterbury lives in Ashburn and is worried about speeding.

“I shy away from 75 because of the speed people are going,” Canterbury said.

The Operation Slow Down initiative for speeding lasts until July 24.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.