Phoebe: COVID cases continuing to rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Phoebe Putney Health System is up following an increase in the weekly average of newly confirmed cases, the hospital system said Friday.

“The number of new COVID infections in Georgia has been on a slow but steady rise since early April,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

Grant said the actual transmission rate during this surge “may be even higher than we realize because we believe many people with mild symptoms are testing at home and self-isolating, and their cases are not included in the official state numbers.”

“We encourage everyone to test right away, if they develop COVID symptoms, and to talk to their doctor to see if a COVID treatment prescription is right for them,” Grant said.

On June 13, there were 37 total COVID patients at Phoebe Putney Health System. As of Friday, there are 47 total COVID patients in the health system.

Here are the latest COVID numbers at Phoebe Putney Health System:

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 39

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5

Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 3

Total inpatients recovered – 4,446

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 461

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 126

Total positive deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1

Total vaccines administered – 80,947

