Part of man’s hand cut off with a sword at a 7-Eleven, officials say

Honolulu police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man’s hand was allegedly cut off with a sword outside a Waikiki store.
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Part of a man’s hand was cut off with a sword at a 7-Eleven in Hawaii, according to officials.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 40s was attacked with a sword and sustained multiple wounds. Paramedics treated and took him to the hospital with serious injuries, KHNL reported.

A witness said there was an altercation between a 7-Eleven employee and another man inside the store.

He said the incident escalated, ending with the employee allegedly cutting part of the man’s hand off outside of the store with a sword.

“The victim started to shout and to cry, and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor. The guy ran to the side of the door, and he fell there on the floor,” said Michael Suissa, a witness who was visiting from Switzerland.

According to Suissa, the man with the sword ran to a hotel nearby, where police said they later arrested a 46-year-old man.

Honolulu police initially responded to the scene for a report of an assault, but it was quickly reclassified as attempted murder.

While police have not confirmed the suspect is a 7-Eleven employee, Suissa said the man with the sword had served him before and was quite pleasant.

“He served me twice for the last two days. He was very nice. He was very kind. ... I was shocked that someone like that does something so horrible,” Suissa said.

A security guard said the men involved have had encounters in the past and was worried it was eventually going to get physical.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

