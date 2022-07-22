Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man ‘ashamed’ after trying to kill someone with forklift, officials say

Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA is accused of attempting to kill another man by...
Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA is accused of attempting to kill another man by pinning him under a forklift.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) — A man is in critical condition after he was pinned underneath a forklift weighing thousands of pounds in Arizona.

Officials said he was found because the suspect who allegedly put him there brought deputies to the scene of the crime.

It happened Thursday night in Mohave Valley in western Arizona. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with a man at a business shortly after 10 p.m. He reportedly looked distressed and then told deputies he had done something wrong and was ashamed of it.

He explained to deputies that he had lowered a forklift onto a man and that he wasn’t sure if he was dead.

They said he agreed to take deputies to the home, where they found a man pinned. Emergency crews pulled the machinery off of him, and he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition Friday morning.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Erwin Colato of California City, California, told detectives he first attacked the man in a travel trailer inside the home’s garage. They said he admitted to dragging the man onto the garage floor and lowering the forklift on top of him.

He reportedly told detectives his plan was to kill the other man.

Colato was booked into jail where he’s facing one count of felony attempted homicide. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Sharon Williams, 50, in connection to an arson incident.
Albany police looking for arson suspect
Rolando Frazier, 43, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Ethan Barlow, 32.
1 arrested in Albany homicide
Martin Moreno-Valencia, right, owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He...
South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents
Carol Dukes was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.
Nearly 30 dogs euthanized in animal cruelty case, woman charged
The first case has been identified in Albany through an initial test by the Department of...
2 Monkeypox cases identified in SWGA

Latest News

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
Zak’s French market and consignment is opening opportunities for those who can be forgotten.
New Lee Co. store helps employ people with disabilities
CTV helped raise over $2,000 for the Yellow Elephant suicide awareness nonprofit.
CTV Pik-A-Part raises over $2K for suicide awareness organization
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern...
Joro spiders are spreading in Georgia, S.C., reports say