Hit or miss storms over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday’s rain and storms were mostly west of I-75. Evening rain is pushing north across Clinch, Echols and Lowndes Counties. The activity ends before midnight followed by gradual clearing.

For the weekend high pressure builds across the region which allows temperatures to rise and lower rain chances. Hit or miss showers Saturday then a bit more coverage Sunday but not a washout. Hot 90s and high humidity will combine for feels like readings 100°+.

Next week typical summertime conditions hold with highs low-mid 90s and feels like reading 100-105° while lows hold in the mid 70s. Daily rain chances continue but now widespread.

