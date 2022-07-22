Echols Co. man charged with child molestation, sexual exploitation

STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An Echols County man is facing a slew of child molestation and sexual exploitation charges following an almost month-long investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Dale Carmack, 69, was charged with seven counts of child molestation and seven counts of sexual exploitation of children.

He was arrested on July 18 after his home in Echols County was searched, according to the GBI.

Carmack was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

The GBI was asked to investigate on June 21 by the Echols County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI said additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477. Information can also be shared online.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.