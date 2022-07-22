CTV Pik-A-Part raises over $2K for suicide awareness organization

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know that selling your old car to a local salvage lot may help save a life? CTV Pik-A-Part created a fundraiser during mental health awareness month to do just that.

Michele Bedingfield is one of the founding board members of the yellow elephant organization. The nonprofit started after Michele’s sister committed suicide, she says that she’s grateful for the help from the CTV.

“We are so thankful for this fundraiser. CTV actually reached out to us and asked if they could do it. I think it was a conversation that took place and they just said hey next may, which is mental health awareness month, we would love to do this fundraiser,” Bedingfield said.

Brandi Furney, left, and Summer Hodnett, right, with CTV helped organize the fundraiser. (Source: WALB)

Summer Hodnett at CTV Pik-a-Part was more than happy to create this fundraiser because the cause hit close to home.

“I have a friend, her name is Josie, and she actually tried to unalive herself. And she was contacted by the yellow elephant and they actually helped her. They post her story quite often and she is now a bridesmaid in my upcoming wedding,” Hodnett said.

Hodnett said that her general manager gave her an overwhelming yes when she asked about starting this fundraiser.

“So, I asked Ryan, who’s our general manager, and he said absolutely. He’s all about giving back to our community,” Hodnett said.

According to Bedingfield, south Georgia has had a high rate of suicide attempts over the last ten years. She said that the Yellow Elephant exists so that people know they’re not alone.

“Mental health is just, it impacts so many different people. And suicide and bringing awareness to it, that you’re not alone and that there are resources out there,” Bedingfield said.

The donations for the Yellow Elephant were taken during the month of May and CTV raised a total of $2,025. However, Hodnett said this fundraiser will now happen annually.

