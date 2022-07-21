Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
James Richard Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road.
Escaped Ala. inmate caught in Grady Co.
Two people are facing charges in connection to a homicide that happened at an Albany apartment...
2 arrested in June Albany homicide
Friendly City Featured On Food Network,
Tifton’s BBQ Festival featured on Food Network

Latest News

A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
GRAPHIC: Wife sues historic tourist attraction after tree falls on family car, killing husband
As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement