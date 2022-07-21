Ask the Expert
Valdosta man sentenced for producing child porn

Henry Theodore Salmons, 48, was sentenced to 720 months in prison followed by 25 years of...
Henry Theodore Salmons, 48, was sentenced to 720 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $150,000 in restitution to each victim. He will also have to register as a sex offender.(WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced after pleading guilty to producing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Henry Theodore Salmons, 48, was sentenced to 720 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $150,000 in restitution to each victim. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

“Ted Salmons will spend the rest of his life in prison where he will no longer be able to sexually assault children and film their horrific suffering,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “Our office and our law enforcement partners have an unwavering commitment to protect children from exploitation; we will use every resource at our disposal to track down dangerous sex offenders who target children and bring them to justice.”

“Finding and stopping predators like Salmons, that not only victimize innocent children, but also share those horrific images with others who delight in viewing this filth is one of our highest priorities,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Thanks to the great work done by our agents along with our state, local and federal partners we were able to remove a serious threat from our community and we will continue to pursue those who commit these evil acts.”

“The U.S. Marshals and our K9 unit helped us track down and take this defendant into custody; and thanks to our federal partners, we were able to build a good case against him. With this sentence, Ted Salmons will not see the light of day in Lowndes County again,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Court documents state that Salmons admitted that he enticed two minor children under 10 to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed in April and July 2021.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

