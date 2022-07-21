Southwest Health District discusses contraceptives alternatives

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Health District (SWHD) wants you to know about the low or no-cost options available to help prevent pregnancy.

That includes receiving an Intrauterine Device (IUD). They also offer hormone implants. Health experts say both are up to 99% effective and last at least three to ten years.

SWHD also provides free condoms. You can also request birth control pills and patches.

A woman WALB’s Fallon Howard spoke to in Albany Thursday says she’s encouraged to hear this.

“I think that’s really good. I mean, I feel like a woman should have a choice on what she would like to do and if they’re offering extra alternatives, I think that’s great,” said Ashley Jones, an Albany resident.

If you’re worried about having access to birth control methods, you are encouraged to contact your local health department.

Southwest Health District wants you to know that you’re not alone when it comes to helping yourself prevent pregnancy. I spoke to the department about how they can help take some of the burdens off you.

Many women do not know they have access to different contraceptive alternatives to prevent pregnancy.

“So here in the Southwest Health District, we have 14 county health departments and each of those health departments, we offer an array of birth control options, including condoms during contraception, like the birth control pill, contraception, contraceptive patches,” said Meghan Herendeen, public information officer.

If you’re concerned about how to pay for these things, condoms are free at any time, and they offer services on a sliding scale fee. That means you pay according to what you make. Health experts say it’s best to not rely on your own understanding.

“So the most important thing to do is to talk to your health care provider about what your goals are as far as preventing pregnancy and family planning. Once you’ve had that conversation, it’ll be a lot easier to make a decision and get a recommendation from a provider about what options are going to be best for you,” said Herendeen.

You can receive some services on a walk-in basis. Appointments are recommended.

Experts say the end of summer is a perfect time to re-educate the public about the services they have.

