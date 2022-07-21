Rain relaxes for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday afternoon’s active weather arrived with clusters of strong storms that produced gusty winds, lots of lightning and heavy rain. That activity moved out early evening. Another pocket of showers and storms continues south weakening the AL/GA line this evening. Overnight into early morning the next round of rain movies into SGA!

Across the region is a stalled front and a southwest flow that’ll bring another round of rain and storms Friday. Once again threats of gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible with any strong storms.

Look for a gradually shift to lower rain chances and higher temperatures as high pressure builds over the weekend into next week. Highs rise into the mid 90s with feels like reading 100°+ while lows hold in the mid 70s. Daily rain chances continue but now widespread.

