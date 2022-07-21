Ga. leaders react to ‘Heartbeat Bill’ now becoming law

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several leaders across the Peach State are reacting to the “Heartbeat Bill” now becoming law.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill in 2019 before it was held up in the court system.

The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

On Wednesday, an injunction on the then-bill was lifted. This came after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the law will take effect immediately, our sister station CBS 46 in Atlanta reports.

“It is the constitutional duty of the Georgia Attorney General to defend the laws of our state,” Carr said. “(Wednesday), our arguments have prevailed, meaning the 11th circuit has allowed Georgia’s LIFE Act to take effect immediately.”

On Wednesday, Kemp said since taking office, he’s been “committed to serving Georgia in a way that cherishes and values each and every human being and (Wednesday’s) decision by the 11th Circuit affirms our promise to protect life at all stages.”

Stacey Abrams, who is running against Kemp for Georgia governor, said Kemp achieved his goal “to endanger women, strip away our right to choose, and deny our ability to make medical decisions.”

“While it has taken over three years to take effect, the impact is clear: women are now second-class citizens in Kemp’s Georgia,” Abrams said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said he’ll never back away from the “fight to restore women’s right to get the health care they need, when and where they need it.”

“(Wednesday’s) ruling is yet another consequence of the dangerous decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow politicians to interfere in these personal medical decisions. While we may grieve this ruling, we can’t give into despair. Reproductive health care is health care,” Warnock said.

“The Georgia legislature’s six-week abortion ban is draconian, cruel, and a gross overreach by the state into the private health care decisions of Georgia women,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said in a statement. “Women and their health care providers in Georgia may now be subject to criminal prosecution over intensely personal and complex medical decisions. I call on Georgia’s State Legislature immediately to repeal this law.”

“Georgia House Democrats are saddened by the Court of Appeals’ decision to allow the six-week abortion ban to go into effect here in Georgia,” said James Beverly, Georgia House minority leader. “We stand strongly in support of abortion access and reproductive rights. Right now, women’s lives are at stake. Georgia House Democrats must continue the fight on the front lines for reproductive freedom. Abortion is essential healthcare and should not involve politicians.”

