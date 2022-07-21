Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Rain chances are sticking around South Georgia for Thursday with a few strong storms possible.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chances for rain have ended for the evening, but we should keep partly cloudy skies along with temperatures dropping down into the middle and the lower 70s across the area. The big picture shows that there is another opportunity for rainfall on Thursday. Another shortwave will be sinking into the southeast United States tomorrow afternoon into the evening to allow this new chance for rain. Plenty of moisture is still available in Southwest Georgia, but guidance shows a decline in coverage on Thursday. A few strong to severe storms are possible for portions of Southwest Georgia tomorrow. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main threats include isolated heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. Highs are mainly in the lower 90s for Thursday and the lows drop into the middle 70s.

Friday has more showers and thunderstorms because we’re going to be holding on to that upper-level trough in the region. That’s going to help lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We do have a low-end potential for isolated strong to severe storms. High temperatures will continue to range into the upper 80s to low 90s (If rain does move in before the afternoon and evening). Heading into the weekend, an area of high pressure will dominate the area, and rain chances will drop in likelihood. Does that mean we have a 0% chance for rain? No, not whatsoever but there is only around a 30 to 40% chance which is lower than the current events. Instead, we get warmer highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will try to reach near 105 to 110 degrees despite only sitting in the 90s. We will then continue to have high pressure dominate the forecast until early next week leaving the heat and dropping rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting
Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June...
Man arrested in June Albany homicide
Several guns, drugs and cash were seized.
Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
The fire happened in the 500 block of Swift Street.
7 displaced after Albany apartment fire

Latest News

First Alert Forecast WALB 07/20/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Forecast 07/20/22 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More summertime storms for the week