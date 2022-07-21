ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chances for rain have ended for the evening, but we should keep partly cloudy skies along with temperatures dropping down into the middle and the lower 70s across the area. The big picture shows that there is another opportunity for rainfall on Thursday. Another shortwave will be sinking into the southeast United States tomorrow afternoon into the evening to allow this new chance for rain. Plenty of moisture is still available in Southwest Georgia, but guidance shows a decline in coverage on Thursday. A few strong to severe storms are possible for portions of Southwest Georgia tomorrow. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main threats include isolated heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. Highs are mainly in the lower 90s for Thursday and the lows drop into the middle 70s.

Friday has more showers and thunderstorms because we’re going to be holding on to that upper-level trough in the region. That’s going to help lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms. We do have a low-end potential for isolated strong to severe storms. High temperatures will continue to range into the upper 80s to low 90s (If rain does move in before the afternoon and evening). Heading into the weekend, an area of high pressure will dominate the area, and rain chances will drop in likelihood. Does that mean we have a 0% chance for rain? No, not whatsoever but there is only around a 30 to 40% chance which is lower than the current events. Instead, we get warmer highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will try to reach near 105 to 110 degrees despite only sitting in the 90s. We will then continue to have high pressure dominate the forecast until early next week leaving the heat and dropping rain chances.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.