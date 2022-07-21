First Alert Weather
PM Scattered Strong storms. Drier by Saturday.
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Muggy to stormy today. There’s a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon with a 5% chance of damaging winds from 2pm to 6pm for areas north of a line from Bainbridge to Tifton to Broxton. Wet again Friday, Drier Saturday. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday and Monday. Drier and hotter mid week, but we stay away from the excessive heat that has dominated our neighbors.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.