PM Scattered Strong storms. Drier by Saturday.
You got anything to do do it in the morning hours because showers and storms going to overtake us this afternoon and there's a potential for some severe storms.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Muggy to stormy today. There’s a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon with a 5% chance of damaging winds from 2pm to 6pm for areas north of a line from Bainbridge to Tifton to Broxton. Wet again Friday, Drier Saturday. Scattered showers and storms return Sunday and Monday. Drier and hotter mid week, but we stay away from the excessive heat that has dominated our neighbors.

