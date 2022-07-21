Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Elvis’ actress and singer dies at 44 years old

Dukureh is pictured with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann on her Instagram.
Dukureh is pictured with "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann on her Instagram.(Instagram)
By Mary Alice Royse and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An actress and singer recently seen in the 2022 Elvis biopic was found dead Wednesday, according to Tennessee police.

Authorities said 44-year-old Shonka Dukureh, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis,” was found dead in a Nashville apartment that she shared with her two young children.

Dukureh was reportedly found unresponsive by one of her kids, who then ran to a neighbor’s apartment, WSMV reports. The neighbor then called 911 at about 9:30 a.m.

Police said Dukureh’s death is currently unclassified pending autopsy results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dukureh is also known for performing the hit song “Vegas” at Coachella with rapper Doja Cat.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper released a message in response to the actress’ passing.

“My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh,” he said. “Shonka graduated from Fisk University and called Nashville home for many years. Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
James Richard Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road.
Escaped Ala. inmate caught in Grady Co.
Two people are facing charges in connection to a homicide that happened at an Albany apartment...
2 arrested in June Albany homicide
Friendly City Featured On Food Network,
Tifton’s BBQ Festival featured on Food Network

Latest News

FILE - Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa is seen in Washington on July 26, 1959.
FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products
WALB
Tifton celebrates 'hometown heroes'
WALB
Dougherty Co. employees to see new minimum wage