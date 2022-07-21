Dougherty Co. employees to see new minimum wage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is implementing a new pay scale after 22 years. Moving the minimum wage for county employees from $10 to $13 an hour.

County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said this will make Dougherty County have the highest minimum wage of local governments in southwest Georgia.

“This is honestly one of the proudest moments I have as chairman. Instead of us losing the best, we will be attracting the best,” said Cohilas.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said this is the first pay scale increase in 22 years. (WALB)

Right now, Dougherty County has 650 employees and 135 job openings.

“What organization on the planet earth could operate at that deficiency,” said Cohilas.

In many cases, Cohilas said they train employees, and they leave for better pay. He said the county has not been paying its employees a livable wage — until now.

“We can’t ask folks to make that sacrifice at a level that literally prevents them from putting food on the table,” said Cohilas.

Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said with seven full-time positions and 21 part-time positions open, he said this pay scale is going to help them be competitive with neighboring counties. (WALB)

Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said with seven full-time positions and 21 part-time positions open, he said this pay scale is going to help them be competitive with neighboring counties.

“How can I pay someone $15 an hour when they can go to another county and make the same pay and not run 1/10th of the calls? This pay raise is going to help not only retain employees but help recruit new employees,” Allen said.

Shortages like this end up taking a toll on current employees because they have to step in where the openings are.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said the sheriff's office has a little more than 50 openings. (WALB)

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said they’re seeing the same shortages. With nearly 250 employees, they have 52 vacancies at the sheriff’s office. Forty-five of them are at the jail.

″You’ve got men and women at the sheriff’s office who work 3-4 part-time jobs on top of their regular work, that shouldn’t be that way. Every man and woman should be able to work for eight, 10, 12 hours a day and spend the rest with family,” said Sproul.

Commissioners approved this new pay scale earlier this week. They also discussed property taxes and possibly raising the millage rate to 4.5%, which would be a property tax increase. In a 4-3 vote, the county commission approved the pay increase and a plan to increase the millage rate, which would lead to a property tax increase. The commission will have a final vote in August.

“We have not passed a property tax increase. I’m not saying that that’s not going to happen. It’s quite likely to happen.”

Cohilas said the main reason is inflation, and that they are looking at other ways to bring the money in rather than property tax.

