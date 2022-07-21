Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting
Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June...
Man arrested in June Albany homicide
Several guns, drugs and cash were seized.
Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
The fire happened in the 500 block of Swift Street.
7 displaced after Albany apartment fire

Latest News

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car...
VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Taking spotlight, Ukrainian first lady pleads for more US arms