APD asking for help identifying robbery at gunpoint suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a man that held someone at gunpoint and took their purse.

Police said the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint and left in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

