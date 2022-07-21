Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Tech, South Ga. Tech to get federal funding

Two technical colleges in southwest Georgia will get hundreds of thousands of dollars in...
Two technical colleges in southwest Georgia will get hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, Congressman Sanford Bishop’s Office announced on Thursday.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two technical colleges in southwest Georgia will get hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding, Congressman Sanford Bishop’s Office announced on Thursday.

South Georgia Technical College will get $691,171 and Albany Technical College will get $1.14 million.

The funding is from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The funding will go toward “specialized training and education, supporting enrollment efforts, and student financial aid,” Bishop’s office said in a release.

“Our colleges faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic, which made it difficult to implement effective workforce training, as well as recruit and retain students. As we recover from the pandemic, these colleges, and many of their students, are still faced with strained budgets and economic challenges,” Bishop said. “These funds will help our technical colleges to bridge their gaps and expand student support services on campus.”

“Albany Technical College will apply the new grant funds to assist students adversely impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Emmett Griswold, interim president of Albany Tech. “This additional funding will allow us to continue to support our students and help them to stay on course to complete their degrees here at the college. Our graduates will, in turn, support economic development in the community and help maintain a strong southwest Georgia. We extend a special thank you to Congressman Bishop for his continuous support of his constituents in the 2nd Congressional District.”

“South Georgia Technical College is thrilled to be a recipient of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “The grant will allow us to directly benefit students who have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. As a rural institution of higher education, South Georgia Technical College is instrumental in providing southwest Georgia with a trained workforce. These funds will be utilized to assist the college with providing additional workforce educational opportunities. We appreciate Congressman Sanford Bishop’s leadership and support of South Georgia Technical College.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting
Fetal heartbeat bill becomes law, banning abortions as early as six weeks
Georgia abortion law takes effect immediately | Federal court lifts injunction
James Richard Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road.
Escaped Ala. inmate caught in Grady Co.
Two people are facing charges in connection to a homicide that happened at an Albany apartment...
2 arrested in June Albany homicide
Friendly City Featured On Food Network,
Tifton’s BBQ Festival featured on Food Network

Latest News

WALB
Tifton celebrates 'hometown heroes'
WALB
Dougherty Co. employees to see new minimum wage
WALB
Nearly 30 dogs euthanized in animal cruelty case, woman charged
Your local Georgia Department of Public Health.
Southwest Health District discusses contraceptives alternatives
WALB
South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents