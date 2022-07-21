Ask the Expert
Albany police looking for arson suspect

Police are looking for Sharon Williams, 50, in connection to an arson incident.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in an arson incident at an Albany home.

Police are looking for Sharon Williams, 50.

On Thursday, police responded to a home in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.

Police said a fire was started at the home following an argument between Williams and her significant other.

Police said there were people inside the home when the fire happened.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

