1 arrested in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after another man was shot to death in Albany on Tuesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Rolando Frazier, 43, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Ethan Barlow, 32.

Fraizer was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Barlow was shot multiple times in an incident that happened in the 100 block of North Central Street, according to APD.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.