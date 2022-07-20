Workhorse Movie Production filming new Christmas movie in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -You may not be ready for Christmas but people in Tifton are already celebrating the holiday. A local film production company is filming a Christmas movie there right now.

Workhorse Cinema Production Company based out of Fitzgerald is bringing a little bit of Hollywood to the Friendly City. The company is known for its hard-hitting action thrillers. They’ve sparked the interest of some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Kevin Dillon, Josh Duhamel, and Mel Gibson, among others.

ABAC’s Communications Vice President Michael Chason says this has never been done.

“We’ve had spot locations for movies before but we’ve never had an actual production company come in and do filming. It’s been a quite an exhilarating experience for the faculty and staff in students at ABAC,” he says.

The filming took place for two days in historic Tift and Lewis Hall.

Actor and producer Alexander Kane’s new Christmas film is not only lighting up the town but creating job opportunities as well. Austin Martin of Tifton is a former EMS Paramedic, that turned his Cinema dreams into reality. He’s now the movie set medic.

“I started out as a paramedic and had this on the back burner who would’ve thought that one day I would be a medic on a set of a movie. I’m so thankful that they have given me the opportunity in bringing stuff like this here to Tifton for me to pursue my dreams,” he added.

Producer Mike Donovan says he can’t tell me too much about the movie because he doesn’t want to spoil the surprises. But he did say it’ll be shown on the big screens during the winter seasons of 2023.

It’s said to be “Hitch” meets “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” of Christmas. The crew will be around Tifton for a couple of weeks. You may even see some familiar faces.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.