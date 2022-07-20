Ask the Expert
Valdosta business brings smiles to community with national initiative

By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hoping that loving your neighbor comes full bloom in the Valdosta community, a downtown flower shop handed out flower bouquets at a senior facility Wednesday.

Every year Teleflora gets involved with growers and family-owned flower shops across the country to make people smile.

Teleflora workers helping out today at Langdale Place.
Teleflora workers helping out today at Langdale Place.(Source: WALB)

This year, the residents at Langdale Place were super excited.

“Oh it makes us happy, doesn’t it. These pretty flowers make anybody feel better,” said Janice Strickland a resident at Langdale Place. " Last year I was here and I enjoyed my flowers so much and am still enjoying the pretty cup.”

Susan Mullis, owner of The Flower Gallery for over 20 years, said going to Langdale Place this year is super special because her mom is currently living there.

Owner of The Flower Gallery, Susan Mullis and her mom.
Owner of The Flower Gallery, Susan Mullis and her mom.(Source: WALB)

She said she has a total of 350 arrangements and she’s so proud to be a part of brightening someone’s day. The company also stopped at Pruitt Holly Hill and Fellowship Home.

“It’s a wonderful activity for everyone in the community and we love giving back to the community. These ladies and gentlemen here love it and all the other places we’re going to go this afternoon also,” said Mullis.

This year, the residents and Mullis said this event is very impactful as some of these residents don’t have any family or help.

Ann Barron, a resident at Langdale Place who received flowers and a mug today.
Ann Barron, a resident at Langdale Place who received flowers and a mug today.(Source: WALB)

“I think it’s very important. Everyone looks forward to it. Anyone I talk to said they look forward to it,” said Ann Barron, resident at Langdale Place.

This is The Flower Gallery’s 14th year participating.

