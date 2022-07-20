Ask the Expert
Tift Co. hall of famer host camp to give kids exposure

It was a three day camp that started Friday where kids from all ages get the chance to improve their games in Jackson’s drills.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Blue Devil legend or hall of famer we should call now, and former Georgia Tech yellow jacket, Tadric Jackson hosted his first ever camp.

It was a three day camp that started Friday where kids from all ages get the chance to improve their games in Jackson’s drills.

This was a camp that Jackson wanted to have so he could get the kids more exposure.

Tadric Jackson said it felt better hosting this camp than getting inducted into the Tift Co. high school hall of fame(WALB)

“It’s no one to come and watch them because it’s mainly football. It’s mainly football in the south and it’s more basketball in the north. I want to come down here and get the exposure for the kids to be seen. So it could be the same thing where they won’t have to stress and ‘oh mama I need money to go to my AAU tournament in Atlanta or I need this to go here’ and everybody wasn’t able coming up when I was coming up and probably kids now. I’m just trying to make a way for the kids” said Jackson.

Blue Devils junior guard, Malachi Evans said he wanted to improve his defense in this camp(WALB)

I spoke to the Blue Devils junior guard, Malachi Evans about what he wanted to work on in this camp.

“Defense especially. Because I feel like is more important, It’s more important to stop somebody than it is to beat them at the end of the day. Defense is what wins games. So even if you’re already good, there’s never nothing wrong than getting better in some defensive drills and that’s what wins games” said Evans.

Jackson plans to have more camps in the future.

