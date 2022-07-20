Ask the Expert
More summertime storms for the week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across SGA with gusty winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning Tuesday afternoon. Most remain dry however showers and storms will impact a few areas through the evening.

Rain chances continue for the week as showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. Isolated strong storms Wednesday then a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms Thursday. Final round of the more active weather on Friday.

For the weekend high pressure builds across the region which lowers rain chances. Much drier and hotter as highs top mid 90s.

It’s going to feel much hotter with triple digit heat indices 100-105° through the weekend. Little cooling overnight as lows drop into the mid 70s.

An umbrella and the air conditioner are definitely our friends for the long haul.

