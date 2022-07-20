Mobile ag classroom inspiring future farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is working to inspire a future generation of farmers. To help with that goal, they had a mobile ag classroom stop by.

Kids got hands-on experience and exposure to one of Georgia’s top industries.

Around 150 kids and people in the community got to walk through the mobile ag classroom and learn about agriculture opportunities around them.

Third grader Gavin Stewart is one of the kids that got to experience the mobile ag classroom.

“I learned about how cows produce milk and cheese and they have a lot of things that we eat and drink today that we all have at our house. I had an amazing day. I got to learn about a lot of animals that are here on the farm and what they eat,” said Stewart.

It has eight different stations inside, teaching kids about Georgia’s top commodities, things like vegetables, peanuts, cotton, forestry, beef and dairy.

Natalie Bennett is the programs assistant for the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. She said their goal is to get kids involved in ag programs and hopefully, future ag careers.

″What we find is a lot of kids they see it on the side of the road, but they don’t really know about it. They don’t know why it’s there (and why) that’s what ends up in grocery stores. It’s important for all kids, even places like Tifton where you assume there’s a lot of agriculture in that area. And actually, it’s not it’s a dying breed and we don’t have many farmers to replace ones we have,” said Bennett.

This is the second year the mobile ag classroom has stopped by the Albany Area YMCA.

YMCA President and CEO Dan Gillan said it won’t be the last.

“It’s an experience that the kids are not gonna forget. And who knows, maybe we will literally plant the seeds for their future and becoming a professional in this field,” said Gillan.

The mobile ag classroom travels to different counties in Georgia. This is their second year. By year three, they’re hoping to have stopped in all 159 counties in Georgia.

