Escaped Ala. inmate caught in Grady Co.

James Richard Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate that escaped out of an Alabama jail was caught in Grady County, according to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation acted on information about an inmate that escaped out of Houston County in Alabama.

James Richard Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road.

Norton is in the Grady County Detention Center on warrants for escape and prison contraband. He will be extradited back to Alabama.

