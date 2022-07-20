Dougherty Co. library showcasing Black women authors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a new exhibit at a Dougherty County library that is showcasing Black authors.

The exhibit at the Northwest Library is called “She Moves Me: Networks Among Black Women Writers.” It will be there until the end of August.

The exhibit was originally on display at the Rose Library in Atlanta. It was curated by the library’s own Instruction Activist Gabrielle Dudley.

Gail Evans is the library director for the Northwest Library. (WALB)

Gail Evans is the library director for the Northwest Library.

“It’s a traveling exhibition that originated at Emory University,” Evans said. “And they actually collaborated with Georgia Public Library Services to be able to share this traveling exhibit around public libraries across Georgia.”

The display focuses on Black female writers and the interconnectedness beyond just their published works.

Evans said many different authors are included.

“There’s Alice Walker, who’s probably most famous for ‘The Color Purple.’ Gwendolyn Brooks, Margaret Walker. Pearl Cleage,” Evans said.

There are many different authors included in the display. (WALB)

A few of the authors even have Georgia connections, like Walker Tayari Jones.

“There is Tayari Jones who is actually from Atlanta and wrote something very recently in probably the past five years. ‘An American Marriage,’” Evans said. “Toni Morrison, ‘The Bluest Eye.’ Zora Neale Hurston who wrote ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God.’”

The display will be up until August 22, and onlookers can go and learn more about how these women came together to seek community in one another.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.