Calhoun Co. school system announces “C3 Recharge” Initiative

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - C3 Recharge is an initiative between parents and teachers so that all students are successful in the 2022-23 academic year.

“Not just for your kids. If your kid stays in this community, what you put into it is what your grandkids and generations to come. You start the impact now,” Dr. Joey James, a school administrator said.

School administrators are asking for parents to be involved in their PTO program. It costs $5 for parents and will work similarly to a PTA.

Parents can apply for school supplies. These are limited to items students will be using inside of the classroom. (WALB)

The objective is to make parents and teachers like-minded to boost student morale and success.

Ann Cook, a grandmother of two Calhoun County students, said the school system has taken a downward turn in recent years. She’s confident it’ll get better after the initiative.

“It’s got to get better. We just need a little more love between parents and the teachers, with the students,” Cook said.

Leigh Williams, a Clanoun County teacher, has been teaching for more than two decades and has lived in Edison for 8 years.

“Parent participation and open communication between parents and school administration are vital for success,” Williams said.

The meeting at Calhoun County Middle High also was used to assess the economic needs of parents.

Sharida Atwell has two students in the Calhoun County school system.

“It’s very important. Especially if you’re a single mother. If we can get everyone together as a community, then everyone involved can do something special,” Atwell said.

The school now has a clear bag policy and uniform requirements. Those items will not be provided via the school supply assistance.

Dr. Erika Green says no student will go to school without the necessary supplies. (WALB)

Atwell said she and other parents need support, adding that families like hers are feeling an extra burden with inflation.

The school will have another gathering on August 3 where anyone can request needed school supplies.

The C3 Recharge initiative also has a sight to help teachers. Next year, the school district’s goal is to have 50% retention.

“Most teachers that are not from this area have to drive in. The drive could be tedious,” Williams said.

She said teachers often have to wear more hats, so anything that can make day-to-day operations easier will make her want to stay.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.