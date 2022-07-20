Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting
Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June...
Man arrested in June Albany homicide
Several guns, drugs and cash were seized.
Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
The fire happened in the 500 block of Swift Street.
7 displaced after Albany apartment fire

Latest News

Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer caught up in alleged meth ring
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine