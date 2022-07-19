Ask the Expert
Tifton’s BBQ Festival featured on Food Network

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton’s annual Rhythm and Ribs Festival hit the big screen. The city was featured on the Food Network for a new show called BBQ USA.

Chef Michael Symon came to the Friendly City to see and taste some of Georgia’s most famous barbecue, except this time, he brought a camera crew and judges with him. The show featured several Georgia grill masters and judged them on their skill sets, taste, and performance.

Angela Elder, one of Tifton’s Tourism directors, plays a huge role in coordinating the festival each year. She says having this positive light on Tifton means a lot.

“We’re 10 years into the festival and it has grown every year. So to finally kind of see something really big come out of it, it just makes all the hard work effort and knows that other people outside of just our town in our region are noticing it.”

She says next year’s event plans to be even bigger and has already started planning.

“We’ve had messages and emails and phone calls wanting to know how they can be involved next year rather it’s from a vendor or a team or just somebody that has never heard about it until they saw it on TV,” she added.

The next festival is scheduled to be March 3-4, 2023 at Fulwood Park, 817 Prince Avenue, in Tifton.

