Sylvester getting aggressive with tearing down blighted properties

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester is getting aggressive about tearing down blighted properties.

Code enforcement heard the cries of the community to tear down blighted homes around town, so they decided to help residents clean up their neighborhoods.

Community Development Director Glenice Stephens said taking the property down will benefit the owner in the long haul.

“If the property owner does not reimburse the city, then property becomes the office property of the City of Sylvester. So it’s best for the property owner to take the destruction down, so they don’t risk losing the property,” said Stephens.

Being an active member in the community, allows the needs of the community to be addressed.

“As a lifelong resident of Sylvester, Worth County it gives me a great sense of pride to know that I’m able as one of the members of the leadership team in the City of Sylvester to assist the initiative of the mayor (and) council, as well as the city manager and trying to make Sylvester a better place to live,” said Stephens.

Franklin Gilbert owns property in Sylvester. He said he wants to provide a clean space for the next person who decides to live in the community.

“That’s really the reason why I’m trying to work hard at work. Trying to get this one right so you know, somebody wants to make a nice home here or something. You know the lot would have already been cleaned up, you know, so they won’t have to worry about doing a lot of work,” Gilbert said.

If you are concerned about blighted homes in your area as eyesores, you are encouraged to call your city council representatives.

