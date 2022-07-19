New Albany Recreation and Parks director wants to make city a ‘destination’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s new Recreation and Parks director has big plans in mind.

After spending time some away, Steven Belk is happy to be back home.

He’s been on the job for less than two months, but he set his goals high.

“We want Albany to be the destination. We’ve done that in the past. We will be that sports hub in the future,” said Belk.

In this new role, he’s looking to focus on three main areas.

One is to make sure all parks are safe, and two is to make sure the facilities are kept up and are something people can be proud of. He’s hoping to bring different sports programs to parks and create teams that will compete with other leagues helping with economic development.

“People travel outside to go compete. We want to bring that to Albany because we want to fill our hotels, we want to fill restaurants and I think we have the resources in the fields to do that,” said Belk.

Not only will it help economic development, but open opportunities for kids to get involved, make friends, learn teamwork and develop mentors. Something Belk said recreation and parks did for him as a kid.

“We integrated recreation parks youth football. One of the recreation parks coaches saw my brother make a spectacular catch, the rest is history. We found friends understood teamwork and found mentors,” said Belk.

Being from Albany, Belk said he was excited about this opportunity.

“Albany is my hometown. I was born and raised here. I’m here simply because this is an opportunity, I felt for me to come back and give back to the community that gave so much to me,” said Belk.

