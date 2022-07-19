Ask the Expert
Man arrested in June Albany homicide

Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June...
Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June homicide incident.(Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened at an Albany apartment complex, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June homicide incident.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Police are still looking for Latasha Warren, 44, in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

