Man arrested in June Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened at an Albany apartment complex, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Kenzell Walker, 27, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the June homicide incident.

He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Police are still looking for Latasha Warren, 44, in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

