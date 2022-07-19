Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

How to improve Albany parks

Belk says he wants albnay to a be a destination.
Belk says he wants albnay to a be a destination.(WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are 34 city parks in Albany. No matter where those parks are in town, neighbors have the same concerns – safety is at the top of the list.

People WALB’s Mackenzie Petrie spoke with Tuesday say park safety is key. And things to do at a park are also important.

Many in Albany say they are happy with the parks in town. With inflation impacting so many families, parks are a cheap way to have fun.

“Parks are important because it allows or gives families something to do during the day that doesn’t necessarily cost money,” said Melissa Childs.

Kawambee Dorsey owns “The Showroom” a small business across from Turtle Park. She’s also a parent and grandparent who says safety, and security is something important for parks to have.

The new director is hoping to make parks safe and update facilities.
The new director is hoping to make parks safe and update facilities.(WALB)

“As far as surveillance because we still have to be aware of surroundings,” Dorsey said. “Years ago, they had Little Rock’s but now they have more of a padding and so if the child comes off the slide it’ll hit the padding.”

New recreation and parks director, Steven Belk, and says safety is top of mind and it’s something he plans to make an area of focus.

Steven Belk is the new Director Of Albany Recreation and Parks
Steven Belk is the new Director Of Albany Recreation and Parks(WALB)

“That’s priority number one so we’re looking at all the facilities we want to make sure citizens go in them and feel comfortable about them,” Belk said.

Belk has been working here in Albany for a little more than 40 days and says he hopes to be here for years to come.

Belk's hoping to bring different sports programs to parks and create teams that will compete...
Belk's hoping to bring different sports programs to parks and create teams that will compete with other leagues helping with economic development.(WALB)

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
VB BBQ Factory opened in April 2022
New Baconton soul food restaurant faces high inflation
Several guns, drugs and cash were seized.
Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized
Two men in custody after one allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend
Two in custody after a man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, police say
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Street.
1 killed in Tuesday Albany shooting

Latest News

There’s been a legal dispute between the city of Tifton and the county commissioner’s office...
Addressing a tax crisis: City of Tifton calls out Tift Co. Board of Commissioners
In a 4-to-3 vote, the Dougherty County Commission approved a plan that would increase employee...
Dougherty Co. will see property tax increase
A thomasville organization brought some residents together Saturday to fight for change in the...
Thomasville anti-gun violence march calls on community support
Americus Fuller Center for Housing is working with Building Hope Project to provide a home to a...
Volunteers help refurbish home for single mother in Americus