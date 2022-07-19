How to improve Albany parks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are 34 city parks in Albany. No matter where those parks are in town, neighbors have the same concerns – safety is at the top of the list.

People WALB’s Mackenzie Petrie spoke with Tuesday say park safety is key. And things to do at a park are also important.

Many in Albany say they are happy with the parks in town. With inflation impacting so many families, parks are a cheap way to have fun.

“Parks are important because it allows or gives families something to do during the day that doesn’t necessarily cost money,” said Melissa Childs.

Kawambee Dorsey owns “The Showroom” a small business across from Turtle Park. She’s also a parent and grandparent who says safety, and security is something important for parks to have.

“As far as surveillance because we still have to be aware of surroundings,” Dorsey said. “Years ago, they had Little Rock’s but now they have more of a padding and so if the child comes off the slide it’ll hit the padding.”

New recreation and parks director, Steven Belk, and says safety is top of mind and it’s something he plans to make an area of focus.

“That’s priority number one so we’re looking at all the facilities we want to make sure citizens go in them and feel comfortable about them,” Belk said.

Belk has been working here in Albany for a little more than 40 days and says he hopes to be here for years to come.

