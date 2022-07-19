First Alert Weather
Have the Umbrella Ready
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Wetter weather turns more widespread today. An isolated storm may cause flash flooding. Showers and storms will be more scattered Wednesday. T-storms may turn stronger late Thursday with an isolated threat of flash flooding too. Friday is expected to be wet in the afternoon. The weekend looks drier with more seasonable heat.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
