Have the Umbrella Ready
Wetter weather turns more widespread today. More scattered Wednesday. T-storms may turn stronger late Thursday with a wet end to the work week. The weekend look
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Wetter weather turns more widespread today. An isolated storm may cause flash flooding. Showers and storms will be more scattered Wednesday. T-storms may turn stronger late Thursday with an isolated threat of flash flooding too. Friday is expected to be wet in the afternoon. The weekend looks drier with more seasonable heat.

Chris Zelman

