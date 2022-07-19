Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VB BBQ Factory opened in April 2022
New Baconton soul food restaurant faces high inflation
Imagen ilustrativa
Man charged with murdering 3 people, unborn child in Schley County
Two men in custody after one allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend
Two in custody after a man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, police say
Several guns, drugs and cash were seized.
Some guns stolen from Albany, Lee Co. burglaries seized
Albany Fire Department responded to a car fire in front of the TJ Maxx.
AFD responds to car fire in front of TJ Maxx

Latest News

FILE - Robert Smigel, creator, executive producer and voice of "Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,"...
No charges for ‘Late Show’ crew arrested on Capitol Hill
A South Carolina father is apologizing after attacking the man convicted of killing his son in...
Father apologizes for attacking son's killer
Day one of the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter started Monday with an opening...
Parkland shooter's penalty trial begins
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
70 cows loose on Florida Turnpike after trailer fire